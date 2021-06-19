Iran’s Armed Forces supporting future administration

Addressing the Iranian nation in a message, the Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces appreciated the epic presence of the Iranian people in the Presidential election on Friday.

The Iranian nation has always astonished enemies of the country in all sensitive historical moments, Major General Mohammad Bagheri said.

"I hope the epic presence of the Iranian nation will be a new chapter in the history of the country to advance the goals and policies of the Islamic Republic of Iran and to protect and guarantee the national interests in sensitive international situations", he noted.

He also expressed the Armed Forces’ support for the future government.

