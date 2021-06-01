Delegations may return to their capitals for consultations: Araghchi

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs said that the delegations involved in Iran's nuclear talks, JCPOA, may return to their capitals for further consultations again.

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, who heads Iranian delegation in JCPOA talks in Vienna, said that he is not sure that participants in JCPOA talks with each a conclusion in this round of talks.

Good progress made in Vienna talks, but key issues remain

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that negotiations in Vienna have made good and significant progress, but key issues remain.

Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

Iranian weightlifters grab silver, bronze medals in W C'ships

Iranian weightlifters won silver and bronze medals in the IWF Junior World Championships on Monday.

Reza Hassanpour lifted 172 kg weight in the snatch and 226 kg in the clean and jerk while recorder the combined total of 398 kg to become the vice-champion in the IWF Junior World Championships.

Iran joins Azerbaijan in reconstructing newly liberated areas

The Iranian energy minister Reza Arkanian said Mon. that the Iranian companies will participate in reconstructing newly liberated regions in the Azerbaijan Republic.

Reza Ardakanian made the remarks in a ceremony to celebrate the 50th anniversary of inaugurating the Aras and Mill-Moghan dams on Monday jointly attended by the Iranian and Azeri officials.

Ardakanian and the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan examined 4 important issues and stressed the need to implement them.

Intra-Afghan peace talks to resume in Doha

A member of the Afghan cabinet announced the start of intra-Afghan talks in the Qatari capital of Doha.

Nader Naderi, a member of the Afghan government's negotiating team, said that peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban are scheduled to resume tomorrow in Doha.

Members of the Afghan government delegation are traveling to Doha, he added, saying that given the complexity of the negotiations, one should not expect a good result in the coming months or even a year.

Earlier, the Taliban said they are ready to start and continue talks in Doha.

Iran football team arrives in Bahrain ahead of WCQ’s

The national Iranian football team arrived in Bahrain on Monday for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification.

The plane carrying the players and coaches of the national Iranian football team known as Team Melli left the Kish Island for Bahrain on Monday afternoon for Manama ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification on Monday afternoon.

Russia discussed way ahead with Iran, China

Russia's Permanent Representative to Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov informed on Mon. that his country has discussed future cooperation with Tehran and Beijing.

In a tweet, he wrote: "A trilateral meeting of the delegations of China, Iran, and Russia at the Vienna talks on JCPOA was held today. The participants exchanged views on current state of affairs and the way ahead."

Iran, Sri Lanka poised to enhance cultural ties

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Colombo and Sri Lankan Foreign Minister met and held talks in Colombo on Monday on broadening bilateral relations on issues of mutual concern especially in cultural field.

A special discussion between Iranian Ambassador and Women and Child Development, Pre-schools and Primary Education, School Infrastructure and School Services State Minister Piyal Nishantha De Silva was held in Colombo on Monday.

Russia to host Persian music concert

Iranian singer Hossein Nourshargh will hold a concert of Persian music in Russia, May 31 and June 1.

He will perform at the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory and the House of Culture in Borovsk.

In this performance, Iranian musicians including Hamid Ghanbari on percussion, Ashkan Moradi and Mehrdad Masoudi Farid on kamancheh, and Siavash Valipour on santur will accompany two Russian musicians playing alto violin and cello to present famous pieces from the repertoire of Iranian music and some of the compositions of Valipour.

China, Russia voice support for Iran positions at JCPOA talks

According to Iran’s ambassador to IAEA, a trilateral meeting has been held among senior Iranian, Chinese, and Russian officials in Vienna.

"Trilateral meeting between Iran, China, and Russia. Heads of delegations discussed and reviewed issues related to ongoing JCPOA negotiations", said Iran’s ambassador to IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadi in a Monday tweet.

Covid-19 update: 217 deaths, 11,042 new cases in 24hrs

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 11,042 new COVID-19 infections have been recorded across the country in the past 24 hours, while the virus has claimed the lives of 217 Iranians since yesterday.

According to the latest figures released by the Iranian health officials, so far, a total of 80,156 Iranians have died of coronavirus, while 2,458,684 people have recovered.

Iran-Azerbaijan relations upgraded to strategic level: Vaezi

Iranian President’s Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi said the amicable relations between Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan have been upgraded to the strategic level in all dimensions.

He made the remarks on Monday in his meeting with Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the implementation of agreements between the two countries, ways to strengthen the level of Tehran-Baku relations and cooperation between Tehran and Baku in line with safeguarding interests of the two nations as well as accelerating the operationalization of joint projects in the fields of energy and transportation.

