Israeli regime making threats because knows it is declining

A spokesman with the Iranian Armed Forces said that the Zionist regime is making threats after suffering successive defeats because it knows it is declining.

In an interview with Al-Masirah, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi stressed that the decline of the Zionist regime is near.

"The Zionist Mossad says that its priority is Iran and the Zionist regime is threatening us because it knows that it is declining and weakening after successive defeats," he said.

Iran ready to increase gas exports to Iraq: Oil minister

The Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh has told a visiting Iraqi delegation led by Finance Minister Ali Abdul-Amir Allawi that Iran is ready to increase gas exports to Iraq, hoping that Iraq will settle unpaid debts soon.

The Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh held a meeting with a visiting Iraqi delegation led by Finance Minister Ali Abdul-Amir Allawi on Saturday.

In the meeting, Zanganeh expressed Iran's readiness to increase gas exports to Iraq, while expressing his hope that Baghdad will repay his unpaid electricity bills.

Yemen, Palestine share same cause: IRGC chief

Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami has said Yemen and Palestine share the same religious beliefs despite their geographical distance.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks on Saturday, the 40th day after the demise of the former IRGC Quds Force Major General Hejazi while talking to Yemeni al-Masirah TV.

Iraq unfreezes $125 mn of Iranian assets to pay for vaccine

The Iranian Energy Minister said Sat. that Iraq has released $125 mn of Iranian reserves to purchase 16 million doses of the COVAX vaccines and has transferred this amount to a European bank.

The Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said on Saturday that through continued efforts the necessary permits were issued for the release of $125 million of frozen Iran's reserves, adding that the money will be transferred from Tejarat Bank of Iraq to the Swiss Bank to pay for the purchase of 16 million doses of the COVAX vaccines (a collection of vaccines approved by the World Health Organization).

Zakani stresses on adopting 'active, smart diplomacy'

Stressing the need to adopt active and smart diplomacy, an Iranian presidential candidate noted that neighbors, countries of the Resistance Axis, and emerging countries such as China are a priority for his administration.

Speaking in a press conference at Mehr News Agency on Saturday, Alireza Zakani, the candidate for the 13th Iran presidential election elaborated on his major plans and goals for administrating the country.

Referring to the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna, Zakani emphasized the need to adopt active and smart diplomacy.

Iran lose 3-1 to Russia at FIVB Volleyball Nations League

Iran men's national volleyball team lost to Russia men's national volleyball team on Saturday at 2021 FIVB Volleyball Nations League.

The match ended in 4 sets for the Russian team. The results were 25 - 21, 25 - 18, 24 - 26, 25 - 22.

This was Iran's second defeat on the second day of the FIVB Volleyball Nations League on Saturday after a 3-0 defeat against Japan on the first day of the games.

Brazil top the rankings so far with 11 points, followed by Poland and US with each 11 points. Russia land in 6th place with 6 points after Japan with 8 points.

Axis of Resistance invincible: IRIAF cmdr.

Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh named the Resistance Axis as invincible.

He made the remarks in the commemoration ceremony of the late IRGC Quds Force second-in-command Brigadier General Mohammad Hejazi, who passed away 40 days ago.

"The Axis of Resistance has reached a stage that is invincible and a thorn in the eyes of the enemies," he said.

IRGC supports no candidate in elections: Javani

Deputy commander of the IRGC said Saturday that the Guards does not support any contenders running in the upcoming presidential elections.

"The IRGC has said time and again that it has no one in mind running for president and does not support any particular candidate or list," Deputy Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) for Political Affairs Brigadier General Yadollah Javani said on Saturday.

Gen. Hejazi alongside Nasrallah, Lt. Gen. Soleimani

A new photo of late IRGC Quds Force Second-in Command General Mohammad Hejazi has been released alongside Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nassrallah and Martyr lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

The following photo shows late IRGC Quds Force Second-in Command General Mohammad Hejazi, who died from a heart condition on April 18, sitting on a Sofa in an unknown place perhaps in Lebanon alongside Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nassrallah and the former IRGC Quds Force Commander-in-Chief Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Iran again among world oil well cement manufacturers

The CEO of Mineral Industries Development Co. Kaveh Pars announced that as the only producer in the Middle East, Iran rejoined the world's oil well cement manufacturers.

Oil well drilling cement is widely used in oil extraction from deep and high-pressure wells, Hashem Nezamabadi said.

The project was restarted with the support of the Mostazafan Foundation and the manufactured cement is of high quality, he added.

Covid-19 update: 173 deaths, 7,107 new cases in past 24hrs

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 7,107 new COVID-19 infections have been recorded across the country in the past 24 hours, while the virus has claimed the lives of 173 Iranians since yesterday.

The Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 200 people in Iran over the past 24 hours, while 7,107 new cases have been detected in the country, a statement by the Iranian health ministry said on Saturday.

'Zionist regime's threats nothing but nonsense'

Iran’s IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh said that threats of the Zionist regime are nothing but nonsense.

In an interview with Al-Masirah, Hajizadeh called the threats of the Zionist regime nonsense.

"The words of the Zionist regime and their threats are nothing but nonsense, because the besieged Gaza Strip imposed a severe defeat on this regime," he said.

US reports ‘some progress,’ but distance to go at Iran talks

A US official announced progress in clarifying the steps the US and Iran would need to comply with the nuclear pact, but there are still disagreements to overcome.

The United States today reported ‘some progress' in clarifying the steps the US and Iran would need to take to return to full compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal after six days of international talks in Vienna that wrapped up on Tuesday. But there are still disagreements to overcome, US officials cautioned.

“We made some progress,” a senior State Department official, speaking not for attribution, told journalists on a background call tonight.

MA