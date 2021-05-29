Iran coronavirus update: 10,253 news cases, 184 deaths

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 10,253 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours.

Sima Lari, the spokeswoman of the ministry, announced the new figure, adding that 1,532 of those newly-detected patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of COVID cases in the country is standing at 2,886,111, she added.

Rouhani congratulates Azerbaijan Republic on Independence Day

In a message on the anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated the Azeri government and people.

In his message to President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev, Rouhani expressed hope that relations and cooperation between the two countries in all fields would be further developed and strengthened in the interests of the two nations of Iran and Azerbaijan.

Iran congratulates Syria on holding a successful election

Issuing a statement on Friday, the Iranian foreign ministry congratulated the Syrian government and people on the successful holding of the election and the victory of Bashar Assad.

Holding a successful election as well as the widespread participation of the Syrian people is an important step in establishing peace, stability, tranquility, reconstruction, and prosperity in Syria, the statement read.

Yemen's readiness to back Palestinians delivers great message

Referring to Yemen's military capabilities, the Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for the International Affairs said that Yemen's readiness to back Palestinians delivers a great message.

"The battle of the Sword of Quds proved that the Zionists' dream of forming a Jewish state from the Nile to the Euphrates will never be fulfilled," said Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in an interview with Al-Masirah.

Tehran, Moscow call for joint investment in agriculture

Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Patrushev, and Iranian agriculture minister Kazem Khavazi emphasized the development of cooperation between the two countries in the field of agriculture.

In this meeting, which was participated by Iran's Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali, the two ministers announced their country's readiness to invest in various fields of agriculture.

Zionist regime supporters should be held accountable: envoy

Referring to the hostile attacks of the Zionists on Gaza, Iran's Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva said that the supporters of the Zionists should be held accountable for obstructing implementation of justice.

More than 1.3 mn Iranian youth to cast vote for first time

A spokesperson for the Election Office of the Iranian Ministry of Interior announced that in the upcoming presidential election, more than 1.3 million people will cast their votes for the first time.

It is expected that the 2021 election will be more attractive with the participation of the young generation who are enthusiastic to vote for the first time, Seyed Ismail Mousavi added.

Iran advises US, UK FMs to focus on reviving JCPOA

Addressing the US and British foreign ministers and their efforts to satisfy the Zionist regime, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that instead of eroding their credibility, focus on reviving the JCPOA.

Referring to the visit of the US and British foreign ministers to the occupied territories, Saeed Khatibzadeh in a tweet on Thursday wrote, "To appease the sworn enemy of JCPOA, UK/US FMs spin goals of #ViennaTalks. Disappointing!"

"Instead of eroding your credibility, focus on reviving the original deal—the ONLY solution on the table," the Iranian diplomat said.

