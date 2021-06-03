All parties in Vienna talks believe disputes 'not unresolvable': Araghchi

Referring to the ongoing Vienna talks, the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs said that disputes have reached a point where everyone believes they are not unresolvable.

"Today we are in a situation where we need to review the processes of talks that have taken place so far," said Seyed Abbass Araghchi prior to the meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA on Wednesday.

"All delegations concluded that the delegates should return to their respective capitals for consultations and further decision-making on disputes," he added.

Yemen Resistance Front ‘most brilliant symbol of resistance’: Velayati

Stating that Yemen will be stronger than ever after six-year imposed war, Top Adviser to Leader of Islamic Revolution for International Affairs said that Yemen Resistance Front is the brightest symbol of resistance.

Speaking in a virtual meeting entitled “Victorious Yemen, Realization of the Divine Promise”, which was held by the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening (WAIA) on Wed., Ali-Akbar Velayati reiterated that the courageous and brave fighters in Yemen created one of the brightest scenes of standing up against the global arrogance led by the criminal United States and their agents in the region in front of the eyes of the world.”

Oil refinery on fire in S Tehran

A dense smoke is rising from southern Tehran that can be seen even from the northern sections.

According to the head of Tehran crisis management Mansour Darajati, one of the gas pipelines in one of Tehran's petrochemical plants has caught fire.

The official says firefighters from different areas of the city, and also other forces have been dispatched to the area to distinguish the fire.

Interior min. hails signing of security MoU with Tajikistan

The Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli praised signing an MoU in the field of security with Tajikistan, saying that agreements can expand bilateral relations in various fields.

Iranian Minister of Interior Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli made the comments after signing an MoU in the field of security with his visiting Tajik counterpart in Tehran on Wednesday.

Tajikistan Interior Minister Ramazon Rahimzoda arrived in Tehran on Tuesday morning to hold meetings with Iranian officials.

Zarif stresses people power in foiling big powers' plots

Iranian foreign minister stressed today that world powers cannot bring the Islamic Republic of Iran to its knees through immense pressure, because it enjoys the support of the people.

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks in a virtual conference on the Late Imam Khomeini's political discourse dubbed as "Political Discourse from Imam Khomeini's Perspective: The International System and Issues in the Islamic World" held on Wednesday ahead of his death anniversary a few days later this week.

Iran naval ship sinks off Jask Port

According to the Iranian Army, an auxiliary ship dubbed Khark caught fire and sunk hours later off Jask Port, south of Iran.

According to a statement by the Navy, the ship had been dispatched to international waters some days ago.

The vessel, which acted both as a platform for support and also for training new forces, faced a fire break-out in one of its systems on Tuesday, reads the statement, adding that all trainees left the vessel and transferred to Jask Port and different forces are trying put out the fire.

Russian diplomat says Vienna talks postponed until evening

Russia's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has said that today's meeting has been postponed until late evening.

The Russian diplomat said on his Twitter account that "the meeting of Joint Commission of # JCPOA is postponed until late evening."

8th shipment of Russian ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine to arrive in Iran

The 8th shipment of Russian-made ‘Sputnik V’ coronavirus vaccine, as many as 100,000 doses, will arrive in the Islamic Republic of Iran on Thursday June 03.

The eighth consignment of "Sputnik V" vaccine, as many as 100,000 doses, which was delivered on Wednesday to the representative of the Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran to Moscow, is scheduled to be transferred to Tehran on Thursday, June 03 by Mahan Airlines.

Tehran, Kiev hold new round of talks on downed airliner

The ambassador of Iran to Ukraine Manouchehr Moradi has reported a new meeting between Iran and Ukraine to discuss the passenger plane incident last year.

Manouchehr Moradi wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday that the first day of the third round of talks between Iran and Ukraine was held in the presence of the Deputy Foreign Ministers and technical, military and judicial experts of the two countries.

Russia ready to finance Iran’s power plant projects

In a meeting held between Iranian Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian and CEO of Russian Power Machine Company Konyukhov, the Russian side expressed its readiness to finance and implement Iran’s power plant projects.

Iranian Minister of Energy, as Chairman of Iran and Russia Joint Trade and Economic Cooperation Commission, who has traveled to St. Petersburg at the head of a high-ranking delegation, met and held talks with the Chief Executive of Russian Power Equipment Company Power Machines Konyukhov on Wed.

'Daily Massacre in Tehran' goes to Palm Springs FilmFest.

Iranian short film 'Daily Massacre in Tehran' directed by Hessam Hamidi will be screened at Palm Springs International Film Festival in the US.

Written and produced by Hossein Tehrani, 'Daily Massacre in Tehran' will be screened at the 27th edition of the Palm Springs International Film Festival in the US.

Hamidreza Karami, Mehran Atashzai, Roozbeh Sinaki, Mehrnoosh Salimi are among the film's cast members.

Europe's commitments to implement JCPOA must be verified

Saying that the Europeans, in practice, were no different from the United States, an Iranian lawmaker stressed, "On the way back to JCPOA, the Europeans' commitments to implement the deal must be also be verified."

The implicit return of the United States to JCPOA is not enough for the Islamic Republic of Iran, a member of the presiding board of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said.

