COVID-19 update: 165 deaths, 9,994 new cases in past 24 hrs

The Covid-19 has claimed the lives of 165 people in Iran over the past 24 hours, while 9,994 new infections have been detected in the country, according to the Iranian health ministry.

According to the latest figures by the Iranian health officials on Thursday, 165 Iranians lost their lives due to coronavirus, bringing the total death toll to 79,384 people while 9,994 new cases were reported.

As many as 2,875,858 cases have been detected with Covid-19, according to the Health Ministry statement today, while 2,396,540 have recovered from the illness so far.

Leader calls on Iranian people to participate in election

On the first anniversary of the inauguration of the 11th Majlis, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is holding an online video conference with the members of the Iranian Parliament on Thursday.

He also called on Iranians to ignore the words aimed at undermining the elections, saying, “ Someone who is sympathetic to the people does not prevent them from casting their votes.”

While strongly supporting the legal measures of the Guardian Council, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that the presence of powerful and efficient managers, who solve the main problems of the country, is a key factor in increasing the participation of the people in the elections.

Iran considers Lebanon's security as its own security

A senior Iranian Parliamentary advisor says Tehran attaches great importance to Lebanon's security.

The withdrawal of the Zionist regime from southern Lebanon made the Lebanese believe in their Resistance, and this victory conveyed an important message that the Zionist enemy understands only the language of force, the Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs said.

Iran supporting choice of Syrian nation

Stating that Syria has strongly stood against terrorism so as to defend its independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty, a senior Iranian advisor stressed, "We support the choice of the Syrian people."

"Elections determine the fate of a country through democracy", the Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a tweet.

Tehran calls for withdrawal of ‘uninvited forces’ from Syria

An Iranian diplomat urged some countries to withdraw their forces from Syria and respect the country’s sovereignty.

“Parallel efforts must also be made to ensure the unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria through ending the occupation of its territory including the occupied Syrian Golan, withdrawing of all uninvited foreign forces from that country, ceasing to support any separatist tendencies or illegitimate self-rule initiatives, and preventing the violation of Syrian sovereignty particularly by acts of aggression of the Israeli regime, which Iran condemns strongly,” Majid Takht Ravanchi, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations, said in a UN Security Council session on “The situation in the Middle East (Syria – Political and Humanitarian)” on Wednesday.

Sardar Azmoun named Russian league's player of the year

Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun has been voted as the best player of the Russian Premier Liga in the 2020-2021 season.

Sardar Azmoun has been voted the Russian Premier Liga Player of the Season as voted on by the RPL managers, Russian team head coach Stanislav Cherchesov, the RPL team captains and the Match Premier commentary team, FC Zenit's website reported.

ZZ/