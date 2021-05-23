Iran among world missile powers: Hatami

Referring to the achievements of the Ministry of Defense in the field of ground combat, Hatami said, "Today, we have gained various achievements in various fields, which are not limited to ground combat, and in the field of missiles, we are undoubtedly one of the world powers, and in the field of UAVs, we are even better than the world's top powers."

"The main focus of our activity is to achieve strategic weapons in all areas, and we have achieved the main goals in the field of ground combat. In the field of missiles, we have a real capability that the armed forces can carry out their mission," he added.

