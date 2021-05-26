There is possibility of JCPOA revival: China FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi referred to the progress of the Vienna talks on the Iran nuclear deal, saying that the agreement cab be revived.

Wang Yi, Chinese Foreign Minister, made the remarks in a virtual meeting of Mucnich Security Conference on Tuesday.

The top Chinese diplomat described the JCPOA as one of the grounds that China and the European Union work together to defend multilateralism regarding it.

Tehran-Baku relations at highest level: Aliyev

President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev said that the relations of his country with Iran are at the highest level.

He made the remarks in his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday in Baku.

"We [Iran and Azernaijan] have, in fact, been able to make significant progress in all areas of our relationship," said Aliyev.

Strengthening, upgrading missile power MoD's priority

Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that strengthening and upgrading missile power is the first goal of the Ministry of Defense.

Hatami made the remarks when he paid a visit to the exhibition of achievements of the Ministry of Defense in the field of ground combat on Tuesday.

"Strengthening and upgrading the missile power of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the first goal of the Ministry of Defense," he said.

Serious issues remained in talks that need to be resolved

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs said that serious and important issues still remained in Vienna talks that need to be resolved.

"Today, a new round of our negotiations with the P4+1 countries will begin," said Seyed Abbass Araghchi on Tuesday on the eve of the start of the fifth round of the Joint Commission meeting in Vienna.

"In the last four periods, we have made relatively good progress and we have taken a certain path and we know we have to take a clear path," he added.

Final list of qualified candidates in presidential votes

The Interior Ministry has published the list of candidates approved by the Guardian Council on Tuesday.

As it had been reported by the Guardian Council spokesman, only seven candidates have been approved by the Guardian Council out of the total 592 hopefuls that had registered to run for president.

According to the Interior Ministry's statement, the names of the seven qualified candidates to run on June 18 presidential elections are as follows:

JCPOA parties vow to complete talks successfully ASAP: Russia

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna said after the fifth round of talks between Iran and the P4+1 that participants expressed readiness to do their best to resolve the remaining issues.

The Joint Commission opened today the fifth and probably final round of the Vienna talks on restoration of the #JCPOA. The participants expressed readiness to do their best to resolve the remaining outstanding issues and to complete negotiations successfully as soon as possible," Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna said after the fifth round of talks between Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA known as the P4+1 in Vienna Grand Hotel on Tuesday afternoon to discuss ways to restore the deal to its original format.

Iran-Turkey security border wall almost constructed

The construction of a 3-meter high and 30-centimeter-wide wall along the Iran-Turkey border is almost completed.

As the Daily Sabah reported, the wall is 144 kilometers and will include watchtowers, security cameras, lighting and surveillance systems as well as a security path for patrol missions and pedestrian and vehicle gates for emergencies.

Iran, US need to take simultaneous moves to return to JCPOA

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on Iran and the United States to take simultaneous actions to return to full implementation of the JCPOA.

Speaking in a press conference in Moscow on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that the fifth round of talks between Iran and the remaining parties to the nuclear deal (JCPOA) known as the P4+1 is underway in Vienna, the Austrian capital on Tuesday.

China expresses hope for progress in Vienna talks' new round

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian expressed hope that the parties to the Vienna talks would make progress in negotiations as soon as possible.

Ahead of the start of a new round of talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal and the return of the United States to its JCPOA commitments, the Beijing government expressed hope for progress in the talks.

Iran-IAEA deal extension showing Tehran goodwill in N talks

In order to show the goodwill and seriousness of the Iranian side, Supreme National Security Council agreed to extend the agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency for one month, Ali Rabiei said.

After reviewing and evaluating the ongoing Vienna talks, the Supreme National Security Council concluded that the negotiations are making progress, the Iranian Government spokesman noted, while speaking in a press conference on Tuesday.

Iran's first priority its neighbors: Amir-Abdollahian

Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for the International Affairs said that Iran's first priority is its neighbors.

Referring to the holding of the 4th Extraordinary Meeting of Standing Committee on Palestine in Tehran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a tweet wrote, "The recent extraordinary meeting of the Palestinian committee in Tehran, with the presence of parliamentary delegations from 15 important Arab countries and Iran's neighbors, confirms that there is a high capacity for diplomacy and progress in the region."

Iran-Iraq trade could hit $20bn in 2 years

Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Sulaymaniyah Mehdi Shoushtari said Iran-Iraq trade can hit $20 billion within two years.

Making the remarks in a conference on Tuesday, he noted that Iran pays special importance to trade, economic and political relations with its neighbors, especially Iraq, and the country is one of Iran's most important trading partners after China.

MA