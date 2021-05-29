Iranian poster among Japanese triennial finalsts

Designed by Sina Afshar, the poster has been selected as one of the finalists of this year's edition of the triennial, which is one of the most prestigious poster design events in the world.

The play "Marjan" starring Elham Pavehnejad, was performed online in October 2020.

The finalists of this triennial will be put on display at an exhibit, published in a book and registered as the assets of the Toyama Perfectural Museum of Art and Design.

"Marjan" was based on the story of "One Thousand and One Nights" and with a look at the research "Where is Afsan", written by famous Iranian cinema and theater director Bahram Bayzai.

"One Thousand and One Nights" is a collection of Middle Eastern folk tales compiled in Arabic during the Islamic Golden Age. It is often known in English as the "Arabian Nights", from the first English-language edition (1706–1721), which rendered the title as "The Arabian Nights' Entertainment".

The work was collected over many centuries by various authors, translators, and scholars across West, Central and South Asia, and North Africa. Some tales themselves trace their roots back to ancient and medieval Arabic, Persian, Indian, Greek, Jewish, and Turkish folklore and literature. In particular, many tales were originally folk stories from the Abbasid and Mamluk eras, while others, especially the frame story, are most probably drawn from the Pahlavi Persian work Hezār Afsān (A Thousand Tales), which in turn relied partly on Indian elements.

HJ/5222693