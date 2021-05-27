COVID-19 update: 165 deaths, 9,994 new cases in past 24 hrs

According to the latest figures by the Iranian health officials on Thursday, 165 Iranians lost their lives due to coronavirus, bringing the total death toll to 79,384 people while 9,994 new cases were reported.

As many as 2,875,858 cases have been detected with Covid-19, according to the Health Ministry statement today, while 2,396,540 have recovered from the illness so far.

Furthermore, 4,475 people are being treated in ICUs in hospitals across the country.

According to the statement, as many as 3,005,632 have received the first doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccine as of today, while 493,931 have been injected with the second dose of the vaccine.

