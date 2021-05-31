Iran-Azerbaijan relations upgraded to strategic level: Vaezi

He made the remarks on Monday in his meeting with Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the implementation of agreements between the two countries, ways to strengthen the level of Tehran-Baku relations and cooperation between Tehran and Baku in line with safeguarding interests of the two nations as well as accelerating the operationalization of joint projects in the fields of energy and transportation.

Iranian President’s Chief of Staff described historical, cultural and ethnic commonalities as the common capital and driving force of relations between Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan and stated, “Today, the relations between the two countries have been raised to a strategic level with the will of the two countries' presidents."

Islamic Republic of Iran has stood by the government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan in all sensitive situations and at different times, and strong relations have been established between the two countries and two nations in all areas, Vaezi emphasized.

Azeri Deputy Prime Minister, for his turn, pointed out that strengthening bilateral ties between Iran and Azerbaijan has been put strengthening relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran is a priority in his country's foreign policy.

The level of relations between the two countries has been at the highest level in recent years, he said, adding, “I this regard, the political will of the two presidents have been very effective.”

