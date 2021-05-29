Veep Jahangiri felicitates Azerbaijan on Independence Day

Addressing Azeri Prime Minister Ali Asadov in the message, he expressed hope that with the joint efforts of the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan good relations, at bilateral, regional, and international levels in all fields, especially in the economic field, will be expanded.

In his message to President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev, Iranian President Rouhani also expressed hope that relations and cooperation between the two countries in all fields would be further developed and strengthened in the interests of the two nations of Iran and Azerbaijan.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as two close neighbors, relying on historical, cultural, and religious ties since the independence of that country, have shown high-level fraternal relations with good neighborliness," he said.

