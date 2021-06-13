  1. Politics
Iran VP congrats Russian Federation on Independence Day

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – Iran’s First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri congratulated the Prime Minister, government and people of Russia on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day.

In a message to the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin on Sunday, Iran’s First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri congratulated him, the government and the people of the Russian Federation on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day.

The Iranian first vice president expressed hope that the joint efforts of the officials of the two countries will lead to further development of friendly relations and cooperation between the two nations in all fields especially economic and trade arenas.

