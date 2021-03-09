Tehran calls on White House not to complicate diplomacy path

“We advise the White House to return to the table of JCPOA unconditionally and not to complicate the path to diplomacy”, said Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei in a press conference on Tuesday.

JCPOA is an international law and the United States has no choice but to obey the law, he stressed.

“I must remind that in the in last four years it was Iran who kept the path of diplomacy open, and today it is them who should take the first step in diplomacy”, he added.

Referring to the crazy move of the former US president in terms of withdrawing from the agreement, the Iranian official stressed that this issue will end soon and that the new US administration will return to JCPOA.

Today, many countries, in good faith, are trying to revive the accord, he said and added that, definitely, this will be achieved in the near future; because it is the only way to ensure world peace and it guarantees the interests of all countries.

Unlike the United States, which is avoiding returning to JCPOA, Iran is ready to fulfill all its obligations as soon as possible and in line with other signatories to the deal and the United States, he said.

Rabiei also spoke about the possibility of an agreement with the United States on the exchange of prisoners, saying that Iran is ready to exchange all prisoners between Iran and the United States.

“We look forward to see how serious the new US administration is in reconsidering the policies of the previous administration, including delaying the release of all Iranian prisoners who have been detained in various countries on unacceptable charges, on US orders”, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, government spokesman commented on the threatening remarks made by Zionist Regime, saying, “The psychological insecurity of the region is a great benefit for the Zionist regime, and the regime may adopt some measures.”

“Of course, we do not take the ridiculous threats of the Zionist regime seriously”, he stressed.

