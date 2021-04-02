Lifting of US sanctions first step in reviving JCPOA

Representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, Britain, and Iran met virtually on Friday to discuss the prospect of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal.

The Joint Commission chaired on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell by the Deputy Secretary-General and Political Director of the European External Action Service Enrique Mora.

Participants discussed the prospect of a possible return of the United States to the JCPOA and how to ensure the full and effective implementation of the agreement by all sides.

According to a decision made by the participants to the meeting, it was agreed that the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions to be followed in person on Tuesday in Vienna.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi who led the Iranian delegation in the meeting provided explanations over the principled positions of the Islamic Republic towards JCPOA, considering the lifting of US sanctions as the first step to revive the accord.

There is no need for any negotiations to return the United States to the table of JCPOA, and the US path in this regard is quite clear, said the Iranian senior diplomat.

Just as the United States withdrew from the agreement and imposed illegal sanctions on Iran, it can return to the agreement and end the violation, Araghchi said.

