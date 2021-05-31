Iran enriched uranium reserves, 16 times of rate set in JCPOA

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a report on Monday that Iran's enriched uranium reserves are currently 16 times the ceiling as set by the IAEA.

In a report sent to the members of the Board of Governors (BoG) and viewed by some international media outlets, the UN Nuclear Watchdog estimated that Iran's enriched uranium reserves stood at 3,241 kilograms.

It should be noted that permissible limit for Iran's enriched uranium under Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is set at 300 kg which is equivalent to 2020 kg and 800 gr. of uranium.

MA/5225068