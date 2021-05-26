Syrians head for polling stations to elect president

Syrians on Wednesday morning head for the polling stations to cast their votes and choose the president of the Syrian Arab Republic from among three candidates: Abdullah Abdullah, Bashar al-Assad and Mahmoud Mar’ai, while determined to achieve the success of this entitlement which is a sovereign national entitlement, SANA reported.

With the completion of the preparations for the judicial subcommittees in the provinces and the suspend of all forms of electoral propaganda campaigns for the candidates, 12,102 election centers opened today in all provinces for Syrian citizens, as the number of eligible voters registered inside and abroad Syria has reached more than 18 million.

The committees at the polling stations in the Syrian provinces opened the ballot boxes to the committees’ members and the candidates’ agents to ensure that they are empty of any paper and re-closed them in preparation for the start of the citizens’ voting.

Member of the Higher Judicial Committee for Elections, Judge Nuri Fares, said in a statement on Tuesday that, prior to the presidential elections scheduled on Wednesday, all the necessary preparations have been accomplished to complete the electoral process, pointing out that all precautionary measures have been taken to address the novel Coronavirus epidemic so that the voter can easily exercise his right.

Fares indicated that the ballot boxes will be opened in the electoral centers on Wednesday at six in the morning for the members of the committee, the agents of the candidates and the media to ensure that they are empty in accordance with the General Elections Law No. 5 of 2014, and then they will be closed to start the electoral process at seven in the morning.

Fares indicated that the committee has not yet been informed of any violation by any province regarding the start of the electoral silence process.

On May 10th, the Higher Constitutional Court announced the final list of candidates for the post of President of the Syrian Arab Republic, namely Abdullah Salloum Abdullah, Bashar Hafez al-Assad and Mahmoud Ahmad Mar’ai.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ministry of Interior affirmed the completion of all preparations and equipment necessary for the electoral process, indicating that the number of citizens who are entitled to vote and registered inside and abroad Syria is 18 million, 107 thousand and Elections 109 after resolving those deprived of the right to vote in accordance with the General Elections Law.

