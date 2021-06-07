  1. Politics
More than 59mn Iranians eligible to cast vote in election

TEHRAN, Jun. 07 (MNA) – A spokesperson for the Election Office of the Iranian Ministry of Interior announced that more than 59 million Iranians are eligible to cast vote in the 2021 presidential election.

Saying that the number of Iranians who are eligible to cast vote in the 2021 presidential election hit 59,310, 307 million,  the spokesperson for the Election Office of the Iranian Ministry of Interior expressed hope that all Iranians will be present at the ballot boxes.

It is predicted that more than 72,000 polling stations will be installed across the country, Seyed Ismail Mousavi stated.

Mousavi spoke about holding electronic elections for city councils in some cities, saying, “Elections will be held electronically in capitals of 24 provinces, not including Tehran.”

Instead of usual ballot boxes, electronic platforms will be available for people to cast their votes by entering the code of their preferred candidate, he added.

