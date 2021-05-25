To Syria, Western democracy is not legitimate: Shaaban

In an interview with visiting Mehr correspondent, the Syrian President's advisor for media affairs Bouthaina Shaaban pointed to the upcoming presidential elections of the Syrian Arab Republic, which are going to be held on May 26, saying that Syria does not follow Western-style democracies.

She said that the American and Western media spent billions of dollars during the Syrian crisis to turn public opinion against the Syrian government in line with their own interests.

Shaaban also denied the alleged visit of a Saudi security delegation to Syria, describing the news as fabricated by the Western media.

The Syrian president's advisor added that Syria must achieve self-sufficiency inside the country by relying on internal capabilities.

She called for forming a united front against the malicious attempts of the Western and Zionist regime's media to prevent them from redirecting public opinion in their own favor.

Regarding the current situation in Syria, she said, "The situation in Syria today is relatively favored, contrary to what it has been represented [by the Western media.]"

"What happened in Gaza and Palestine had a significant impact on keeping the resistance project alive," Shaaban said with regard to the recent 12-day battle of the Palestinian resistance against the Israeli regime.

She also noted that, "The resistance project is one of the main issues that Syria has invested in and one of the reasons for the enmity with Syria is because Damascus has always been with the Resistance, " adding that, "That's why the developments in Syria have always been important."

Interview by Mehdi Azizi

