Syrians on Wednesday morning head for the polling stations to cast their votes and choose the president of the Syrian Arab Republic from among three candidates: Abdullah Abdullah, Bashar al-Assad and Mahmoud Mar’ai, while determined to achieve the success of this entitlement which is a sovereign national entitlement, SANA reported.

Polling stations have opened their doors for voters to cast their votes in the presidential elections since 07:00 a.m. (local time).