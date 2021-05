A security source in the Syrian city of Afrin reported that a car bomb had exploded in the city of Afrin, northwest of Aleppo.

According to the report, the car bomb explosion took place in Raju Street in the center of Afrin.

One person was killed and three others were injured in the blast according to Shafaqna news website, adding that the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

