Syrian minister arrives in Saudi Arabia

Martini's trip has taken place due to the invitation of the UNWTO and Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia.

In addition to the 47th UNWTO Regional Commission for the Middle East and the Global Tourism Crisis, the Syrian minister will also take part in the inauguration ceremony of the Middle East Regional Office of UNWTO and the Saudi Arabia Tourism Summit.

The events are underway on Wed. and Thurs. in the Saudi capital.

This is the first trip of a Syrian delegation to Saudi Arabia in the past ten years.

This is while a Saudi delegation led by Saudi intelligence chief Khalid al-Humaidan has recently met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to restore diplomatic ties. The Saudi visit was also the first of its kind since the outbreak of Syria’s crisis in 2012.



