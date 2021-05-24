  1. Politics
Iranian borders impenetrable: Salami

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – The chief commander of the IRGC Major General Hossein Salami termed Iranian borders as impenetrable.

He made the remarks on Sunday on the occasion of May 23, the anniversary of the Liberation of Khorramshahr, during his visit to the southeastern borders of the country.

Heading a delegation, Salami made the trip to assess the combat and defense readiness of the operational units of the IRGC's forces and evaluate the security situation of the southeastern borders of the country.

On the sidelines of the visit, he described the borders of Iran as impenetrable. 

He announced that along the entire borderline with neighboring countries, especially Pakistan in the southeast, security is ensured.

Emphasizing that the strength of a country relies on the stability of its borders, he added: "No country is safe without having secure borders."

