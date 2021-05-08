  1. Politics
IRGC to send enemy to history's graveyard with humiliation

TEHRAN, May 08 (MNA) – The Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said, "We will send the enemy to the graveyard of history with humiliating defeats."

On the occasion of the anniversary of the martyrdom of the defenders of the Holy Shrine in Khan Tuman in Syria, Major General Hossein Salami said, "Our enemies are depressed, helpless, powerless and failed. Islam is expanding thanks to perseverance, patience, loyalty and sacrifice of Muslims."

Emphasizing "We will keep the flag of Islam raised until the end and will not allow the glorious achievements of the martyrs to be damaged," he added, "We will continue the resistance and, God willing, we will send the enemy to the graveyard of history with humiliating defeats."

