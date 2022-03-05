Iran dispatches 2nd flight to bring back Iranians from Poland

Mir-Akbar Razavi, the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) Spokesman broke the news on Saturday and said, “With the coordination made with the Iranian Foreign Ministry and Civil Aviation Organization (CAO), the second flight was carried out to bring back a number of Iranian students and fellow countrymen living in Ukraine who stuck in Poland using MAHAN Air.

The Airbus plane of Mahan Airlines with flight number 5105 and 240 passengers, including a number of students and Iranians living in Ukraine, landed at Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) at 18:55 local time.

Earlier, the Director-General of Public Relations of Iran’s National Flag Carrier (IranAir) said that the first special flight to return Iranians from Poland left Tehran for Warsaw at 7:50 p.m. on Monday.

MA/5439544