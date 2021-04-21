Iran halts flights to 39 countries due to rising COVID: CAO

Speaking in an interview with FNA correspondent on Wed., Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh stated that it is necessary to provide a negative coronavirus (PCR) test with a validity of 96 hours at the origin in countries hit severely by COVID-19 as preliminary terms and conditions for admitting passenger.

It is also necessary for air passengers, aged above eight years old, to repeat coronavirus (PCR) test after their entry to the destination country, he added.

Elaborating on the latest situation of suspension of Iran’s international flights due to the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, in countries, Zibakhsh said, “Presently, Islamic Republic of Iran has suspended flights to 39 countries due to the sharp rise in spread of coronavirus in some countries.”

Iran’s suspension of flights to France still continues due to the severe outbreak of COVID-19 in this country, he said, adding, “Iran’s UK flights were resumed on April 14 after conditions of outbreak of COVID-19 improved in this country."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zibakhsh referred to Iran’s flights to neighboring Turkey and added, “Turkish flights are also conducted ‘very limited’ and are often used to repatriate Iranians stranded in Turkey to home and/or vice versa.”

He emphasized that passengers should pay due attention to this issue that presenting result of coronavirus (PCR) test is valid only from laboratories approved by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran in the countries of origin.

