3 people killed, 5 injured in Ohio bar shooting

Lt. Rutherford of the Youngstown Police Department told CNN that three people were killed and five others suffered gunshot wounds in a shooting at a bar in Youngstown, Ohio early Sunday morning.

The victims were taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Police did not know the conditions of the victims.

No other details were provided by police on possible suspects or the circumstances leading to the shooting, and the investigation is still in progress, according to the CNN report.

