Four shootings in Seattle leave 3 dead, 5 injured

The four incidents all took place within three hours, the Seattle Police Department said in a release, CNN reported.

The first occurred around 1:48 a.m. outside of a bar in the Belltown neighborhood. A bar employee reported a fight in the bar that had moved into the street and parking lot. When responding, police heard gunshots and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds who was declared deceased after lifesaving attempts, according to the release.

Around 2:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting about two miles south in Occidental Square, where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One was taken to hospital while the other was declared dead at the scene, according to the release. Three more victims were transported in personal vehicles from that location, one of whom died in the hospital from injuries, the release said.

A woman with a gunshot wound to the stomach that was not life-threatening arrived at a hospital in Bellevue outside Seattle around 3:30 a.m. She told investigators she had been shot in Seattle and police determined the shooting occurred around 1:40 a.m., the release said. The shooting occurred roughly two miles from the second shooting in the Chinatown-International District.

The final incident occurred around 4:40 a.m. with 911 calls reporting shots fired at Cal Anderson Park, according to the release. A man with a gunshot wound arrived at Harborview Medical Center and said he had been shot after playing a basketball game, the release said.

