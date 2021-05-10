Shooting at Vancouver Intl. Airport in Canada claims one life

In a shooting near the main terminal of “Vancouver International Airport” in Richmond, British Columbia, at least one person was killed.

Police in Canada are trying to find the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting in front of the main terminal of “Vancouver” International Airport, Russia Today reported.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) in Canada in a message posted on its Twitter account on Sunday wrote that a man was shot dead this afternoon near the domestic flight terminal [Vancouver International Airport].

"A press conference will be held with reporters this evening."

Although no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting at Vancouver International Airport, airport officials said in a message on their official Twitter page announced that there was no problem and passengers could continue their journeys in complete safety.

Canadian security forces say the suspect or suspects fled the scene of incident with a car and fired shots at police.

In the meantime, local media posted pictures on social media of a car on fire in Surrey city in Canada, saying it was most likely the car of armed suspects in a shooting at Vancouver International Airport.

According to Russia Today, violence is on the rise in Vancouver metropolitan area in a way that a 22-year-old woman was shot and killed in February in another gang-related incident in the Vancouver metropolitan area.

