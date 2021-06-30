Sudanese people hold protests to oust interim gov.

Opposition and even non-opposition political groups in Sudan, along with trade unions, are preparing today (Wednesday, June 30th) for anti-government demonstrations against the country's dire economic situation.

According to Russia Today Arabic-Language website, protesters are calling for the ouster of the current interim government. As the demonstration approached, Sudanese police announced a strike to show their protests against the country's dire economic situation, further calling into question the legitimacy of the interim government.

The governor of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, has declared today an official holiday for government employees.

Before the protests are held in Sudan to overthrow the interim government, the US government warned its citizens about traveling to Khartoum due to the fragile security situation and urged them to refrain from traveling to the city.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese government arrested a number of members and leaders of the former government on charges of planning to carry out sabotage attacks ay the June 30 protests.

Sudanese protesters say they took part in the December 19, 2020 revolution to solve economic problems, but so far nothing has changed.

It is noteworthy that the current Sudanese government came to power after a revolution in 2019 and it is one of the few Arab states that has normalized their relations with the Israeli regime under pressure from Washington, who had imposed tough sanctions on the Sudanese people. The Sudanese revoluted against rising prices and dire economic situation in their country in late 2018 and early 2019, problems that still exist in the country even though the US has lifted its sanctions against Sudan.

