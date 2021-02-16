Israeli army arrests two Hamas leaders in West Bank

The Zionist occupiers arrested two Hamas leaders named “Yasser Mansour” and “Adnan Asfour”, and another Palestinian named “Fadi Jabarah”, in an attack on the West Bank city of Nablus this morning, “Maan” news agency reported.

According to the report, in addition to attacking homes of these citizens in Nablus, the Zionist forces attacked the town of "Silwad" and several other towns in the east of Ramallah and arrested several Palestinians. In Al-Khalil, Israeli forces also arrested two young men named “Emad” and “Mohammad al-Jabari”.

Occupying regime officials have detained more than 5,000 Palestinian prisoners who are kept in their prison, some of whom are women, children and the elderly while some others are suffering from dangerous diseases, all of whom complain of ill-treatment, insults and torture in prisons. Some of these Palestinian prisoners are kept in solitary confinements.

