IAEA has no right to access cameras of AEOI

"We are determined that the Law on "Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions and Protect Rights of the People" be implemented at specific times and in accordance with the ratifies, and the Leader has repeatedly emphasized this issue," said Ghalibaf in an open session of the Parliament on Sunday.

Referring to the quarterly deadline for the Agency which expired on May 22, he added, "The International Atomic Energy Agency has no right to access the cameras footages and information of the Atomic Energy Organization due to the expiration of the deadline."

Earlier, a total of 200 lawmakers in the Iranian Parliament issued a statement on ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna, saying, "The Parliament resolutely resists any damage to the nuclear industry and emphasizes the advancement of the nuclear program in accordance with the legal duties of the Parliament."

"The Law on "Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions" has revolutionized the nuclear program and played an important role in the negotiation process to lift sanctions. Therefore, it is necessary for the government to take immediate action in implementing all the technical provisions of this law, including the operation of the metal uranium plant, the legal deadline for which has expired in accordance with Article 4, and not to compromise the technical achievements of the nuclear industry with its political goals and objectives," the Iranian lawmakers said in a statement.

