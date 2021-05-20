"There is agreement in principle in Vienna talks": Rouhani

"We have taken the big step and an agreement in principle has been achieved," President Rouhani said on Thursday during an inaugural ceremony of petrochemical projects via video conferencing on Thursday morning.

However, the Iranian President said that there are still some issues remaining that are still being discussed to reach a final agreement.

He said that although the sanctions created big problems for Iran's economy, they could not stop Iran's economic growth as the inaugurations of major projects under the sanctions show.

"Sanctions couldn't block our development. In the past year, we have been able to inaugurate 17 petrochemical projects despite being coronavirus and the sanctions pressures. We were able to complete these important projects."

He added that the world powers today admit that the sanctions have failed, expressing optimism that they will be lifted.

President Rouhani said that there is an agreement in principle and the talks are continuing on detailed issues.

He noted that the other side of the talks has accepted to lift the sanctions on oil, petrochemicals, shipping, insurance and banks.

