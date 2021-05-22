Vienna talks may be completed early June: Ulyanov

"As a matter of fact, guessing is a rather unrewarding business. Should you ask me for my personal opinion, I can say that the first days of June are a realistic deadline. At least, it looks like this to me now. But when such complex work and such complex affairs are at stake, it is impossible to make forecasts with certainty. I am talking about the way our partners and myself feel at the moment," Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, told the radio station Ekho Moskvy in an interview on Friday, according to TASS news agency, when he was asked about the current deadline for the talks.

Ulyanov said that the negotiations were moving in the right direction.

"We have long crossed the equator. I have a feeling that the final stage may begin next week. I hope it will be so," he added.

The Russian representative in the talks said in a tweet at the end of the fourth round of the talks on Wednesday "The 4th round of the Vienna talks is over. The #JCPOA participants at their meeting today noted that “good”or “significant” progress was made and that an agreement is “within reach”. The Joint Commission will resume its work early next week. Hopefully the 5th round will be final."

Iran is engaged in talks with the remaining parties to the nuclear deal (JCPOA) known as the P4+1 to salvage the deal in the Austrian capital of Vienna. At the end of the fourth round of Vienna talks on Wednesday, the head of the Iranian delegation at the talks Abbass Araghchi said that "Very good progress was made," though, he added there are still issues remaining to be agreed upon.

Iran has vowed already that it will leave the Vienna talks if it feels they are taking time and the other parties are not serious and are just killing the time.

