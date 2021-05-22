Vienna talks on JCPOA "unique": Russian diplomat

In a tweet on Sat., Ulyanov wrote, “The Vienna talks on #JCPOA are unique. The aim isn’t to update an agreement or elaborate a new one.”

“The goal is to restore a nearly ruined deal piece by piece. Was there a similar exercise in the history of international relations? I cannot recollect anything like that. Can you?” he added.

In an interview with “Echo of Moscow” on Sat., Mikhail Ulyanov said that Vienna talks on the revival of JCPOA may reach a final conclusion in early June (around mid-June).

“The fact is that speculation is not a very correct action, but if you ask about my personal opinion, I can say that the first days of June are a realistic deadline,” he added.

At least for now, it seems to me but when it comes to such work and complex relations, accurate prediction is impossible, he said, adding, “I’m talking about what I feel about myself and my partners right now.”

Earlier, Ulyanov had tweeted that the Vienna talks between Iran and Western countries were unique of its kind.

