  1. Iran
Apr 13, 2021, 10:00 PM

Iranian, Russian diplomats approve Syrian election legitimacy

TEHRAN, Apr. 13 (MNA) – Discussing the latest developments in Syria and Yemen, Iranian and Russian diplomats said that the Syrian presidential election is legal and it is in line with the country's current constitution which must be respected.

Iranian Foreign Minister’s senior assistant on special political affairs Ali Asghar Khaji met and held talks with Mikhail Bogdanov, Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister and Putin's Special Envoy for the  West Asia (Middle East) and Africa.

In this meeting, Iranian and Russian diplomats discussed some issues over Middle East issues, especially Syria and Yemen.

Referring to recent negotiations with Syrian officials and Geir O. Pedersen, the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Syria, the two sides stressed the importance of the Syrian national dialogue in the form of the constitutional committee.

Khaji and Bogdanov also stressed that the Syrian presidential election is legal according to the current Syrian constitution, and the Syrian constitution must be respected.

The latest developments over the Yemeni crisis, the need for holding national dialogue in cooperation with the United Nations, and the supporting other international actors were among the issues discussed in the meeting.

