Two pilots injured after F-15 hard landing in St. Louis

Two pilots ejected from an F-15 following a safe landing at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport, Fox News said on Tuesday.

Boeing told FOX2 the ejection happened once the plane was on the ground. It happened on a runway about 7:30 A.M.

There were no serious injuries but one of the pilots did go to the hospital to get checked out.

The following is the statement on the incident by US Air Force as appeared on the Fox website:

“An F-15QA, recently accepted by the Air Force from the Boeing Corporation, departed the runway today at MidAmerica Airport, Ill. Two U.S. active-duty pilots who were on board ejected safely and received minor injuries. The aircraft was slated to be transferred to the Qatari Air Force through the Foreign Military Sales program. The incident is currently under investigation. “

KI/PR