Two US Navy training jets crashed over Texas, one aircraft landed safely at Kingsville Naval Base and two other pilots of the jet made an emergency exit in south of the base.

Two U.S. Navy T-45 Goshawk training aircraft collided in mid-air over Texas Monday morning, Navy Times website reported.

According to this website, no one was seriously injured in the accident!

The cause of the crash has not been announced yet.

