May 17, 2021, 8:25 PM

‘Deal of Century’ plan practically doomed to failure: Houthi

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – Mohammed Ali al-Houthi a member of Supreme Political Council of Yemen said that the American-Zionist so-called plan of “Deal of the Century” was practically doomed to failure.

While addressing the compromisers with the Zionist regime, he said, “We say to the aggressor countries in Yemen that you sold the Palestinian cause for the Deal of the Century.”

“We tell the aggressor countries that if you move with your planes and weapons for the liberation of Palestine, we are ready to stand by you,” he added.

What is happening now in Palestine is in fact the practical collapse of the “Deal of the Century”.

He went on to say that Arab and Yemeni nations will move in line with assisting Palestinian issue, Al-Mayadeen reported.

“We support Palestine in Yemen,” Mohammed Ali al-Houthi a member of Supreme Political Council of Yemen emphasized.

