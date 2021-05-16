Cuban parl. calls for an end to atrocities of Zionist regime

Issuing a statement in reaction to brutal crimes of the Zionist Regime, the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba strongly condemned the Israeli regime's indiscriminate bombing of the Gazan people, which has so far killed at least 122 people and injured hundreds.

The following is the text of the statement:

Once again, we call for an immediate end to the violent actions of the Zionist Army against the defenseless nation of Palestine and the expansionist and colonial policies of the Zionist Regime.

We also condemn the United States’ continued support for the atrocities committed by Israeli forces against the Palestinian civilians.

We call for immediate and decisive action to force the Zionists to end their crimes against the Palestinian people and to respect the Charter of the United Nations, international law, and UN Security Council resolutions.

