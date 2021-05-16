American Muslim groups boycott White House Eid celebration

The White House has scheduled the virtual Eid to commemorate the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan on Sunday.

But Biden has received significant backlash from Muslim groups, pro-Palestinian activists, and progressive Democrats for his response to the current conflict unfolding between Israel and the Palestinians, Newsweek reported.

On Wednesday, Biden said that Israel has "a right to defend itself," while condemning Palestinian militant group Hamas.

"CAIR joins other American Muslim organizations in canceling our plans to take part in President Biden's Eid celebration.

We cannot in good conscience celebrate Eid with the Biden Administration while it literally aids, abets, and justifies the Israeli apartheid government's indiscriminate bombing of innocent men, women, and children in Gaza.

President Biden has the political power and moral authority to stop these injustices," Nihad Awad, the national executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said in a statement emailed to Newsweek on Saturday.

RHM/PR