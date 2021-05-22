  1. Politics
May 22, 2021, 5:05 PM

Iran opens Consulate General office in Aleppo

TEHRAN, May 22 (MNA) – According to the official agreement of the Syrian ministry of foreign affairs with the establishment of the Iranian Consulate General office in Aleppo, the office was opened on Sat. in the Syrian city.

Following the recent visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Damascus and consultations with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the Syrian FM, the Syrian authorities agreed to open Iran's Consulate General office in Aleppo, as the Syrian foreign ministry announced its official agreement in a letter.

Iran opens consulate office in Aleppo

The inauguration ceremony of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Aleppo was held via a video conference by FM Zarif and his Syrian counterpart.

Iran's ambassador to Syria also attended the video conference.

In mid-May, Zarif held a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in Damascus to discuss the ongoing regional developments, Syria's situation, and bilateral relations.

