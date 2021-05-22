Iran opens Consulate General office in Aleppo

Following the recent visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Damascus and consultations with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and the Syrian FM, the Syrian authorities agreed to open Iran's Consulate General office in Aleppo, as the Syrian foreign ministry announced its official agreement in a letter.

The inauguration ceremony of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Aleppo was held via a video conference by FM Zarif and his Syrian counterpart.

Iran's ambassador to Syria also attended the video conference.

In mid-May, Zarif held a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in Damascus to discuss the ongoing regional developments, Syria's situation, and bilateral relations.

