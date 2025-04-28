Iran great platform for investors, traders, and tourists

President Masoud Pezeshkian, speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the 7th Exhibition of Export Capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran Expo 2025), addressed the international guests gathered at the Summit Hall, saying that Iran is a country of warm, kind, and friendly people. He added that what is often portrayed from outside the country is not the reality. "God willing, by visiting Iran, you will witness that we are a warmhearted, hospitable nation. We warmly welcome you to Iran and to Tehran."

"Our Iran is a crossroads, connecting east to west and north to south. It is a platform where investors, traders, and tourists can envision building a future based on health, peace, and security."

The President emphasized that peace and security can be achieved through trade, investment, and exchanges. "Cooperation is the path to security and peace. War and bloodshed stem from greed and the disregard of human and national rights."

"We respect the territorial integrity and rights of all countries and deeply appreciate the esteemed nations who have joined us today. Iran is ready for all forms of cooperation — scientific, economic, cultural, political, and social — wherever human beings can collaborate."

"We feel no limitations in exchanging experiences, skills, and the transfer of knowledge and capabilities."

