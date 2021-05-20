Presidential vote begins for Syrians expatriates

The voting process of the presidential elections of the Syrian Arab Republic for Syrians residing abroad started on Thursday, according to a report by the SANA.

The voting began at 7 am at Syrian embassies and consulates in Australia, Japan, India, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan and Iran and will continue until 7 p.m.

Syrians abroad are casting their ballots in the presidential vote on Thursday. The voting inside Syria is to be held on May 26.

The incumbent President Bashar al-Assad, who has been in power since 2000, is the front-runner, according to the local media. There are s candidates in this round of elections, including President Assad himself.

The world media have also covered the voting process for Syrian expatriates.

The AP has reported that in Beirut, a few hundred voters turned up early at the hilltop embassy outside the capital to cast their ballot.

