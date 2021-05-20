  1. World
Presidential vote begins for Syrians expatriates

TEHRAN, May 20 (MNA) – Syrians expatriates and those residing in other countries across the world have begun casting their votes at embassies abroad Thursday ahead of next week’s vote inside the country.

The voting process of the presidential elections of the Syrian Arab Republic for Syrians residing abroad started on Thursday, according to a report by the SANA.

The voting began at 7 am at Syrian embassies and consulates in Australia, Japan, India, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan and Iran and will continue until 7 p.m.

Syrians abroad are casting their ballots in the presidential vote on Thursday. The voting inside Syria is to be held on May 26.

The incumbent President Bashar al-Assad, who has been in power since 2000, is the front-runner, according to the local media. There are s candidates in this round of elections, including President Assad himself.

The world media have also covered the voting process for Syrian expatriates. 

The AP has reported that in Beirut, a few hundred voters turned up early at the hilltop embassy outside the capital to cast their ballot. 

