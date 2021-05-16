"The destroyed towers and houses in Gaza will soon be reconstructed, but Tel Aviv regime's fake solemnity will never be rebuilt," the tweet said.
"Israel is weaker than a spider web," it added.
HJ/FNA14000226000236
