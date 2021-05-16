  1. Politics
May 16, 2021, 7:14 PM

'Tel Aviv regime's fake solemnity will never be rebuilt'

'Tel Aviv regime's fake solemnity will never be rebuilt'

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – The Office for the Protection of the Interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Ciro, in a tweet, wrote Tel Aviv regime's fake solemnity will never be rebuilt.

"The destroyed towers and houses in Gaza will soon be reconstructed, but Tel Aviv regime's fake solemnity will never be rebuilt," the tweet said.

"Israel is weaker than a spider web," it added.

'Tel Aviv regime's fake solemnity will never be rebuilt'

HJ/FNA14000226000236

News Code 173497
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173497/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News