Chinese smart satellite facility begins work in Wuhan

China's first smart manufacturing plant for satellites has started formal operation in Wuhan, Hubei province, featuring an annual production capability of as many as 240 satellites, its owner said.

The first satellite made by the complex rolled off the assembly line on Thursday at a production commencement ceremony. The spacecraft, which has yet to be named, is expected to be launched in the near future to conduct communication operations, according to Lyu Dongming, chairman of CASIC Space Engineering Development, builder, and owner of the plant.

The facility is able to produce 240 small satellites of multiple types-each weighing less than 1 metric ton-Lyu said, adding that its operation will substantially improve his company's manufacturing efficiency and will help to save a lot of time and manpower.

Lyu's company is a Wuhan-based subsidiary of State-owned defense giant China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp and is tasked by the parent company with developing, making, and operating satellites.

Construction of the plant began in 2019 in Xinzhou district's Wuhan National Space Industry Base, the country's first commercial space industry hub, and finished in December 2020. The trial operation started soon after construction, ECNS reported.

HJ/PR