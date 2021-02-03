SLVs to advance Iran missile program: Washington

In an effort to wage propaganda against Iran's conventional missile program and scientific progress a State Department spokesperson said, "The United States remains concerned with Iran's efforts to develop space launch vehicles (SLVs), given these programs' ability to advance Iran's ballistic missile development,", according to France24.

"SLVs poses a significant proliferation concern due to the fact that SLVs incorporate technologies identical to, and interchangeable with, those used in ballistic missiles, including longer-range systems," the spox added.

Iran successfully launched the Zol-Jannah combined satellite carrier on Monday. The rocket is equipped with the most powerful solid-fuel engine in the country.

The spokesman of the space division of the Ministry of Defense said that the satellite carrier has two stages of solid propulsion and one stage with liquid propulsion, adding that it is capable of carrying satellites weighing up to 220 kg in a 500 km orbit.

The spokesperson underlined that the satellite carrier is equipped with the most powerful solid-fuel engine in the country with a thrust of more than 750 tons which is one of the most important achievements of this space experiment.

According to Hosseini, the satellite carrier can be used on moving platforms and is designed to reduce costs, noting that it will be able to put operational satellites in orbit after research tests are conducted.

MAH/PR