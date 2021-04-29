Iran's domestically-made ‘Noor’ Satellite still glitters

Concurrent with the first anniversary of launch of Noor Satellite into the Orbit, the commander of IRGC Aerospace Force revealed the activation of this homegrown satellite after the passage of one year since its launch into the orbit.

On April 23, 2020, the first multipurpose satellite of the Islamic Republic of Iran named “Noor” was launched by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) from Iran’s Central Desert and placed at 425km of the Orbit.

“Noor- Satellite was designed and manufactured by IRGC at the condition that the country was under severe and oppressive sanctions, relying on indigenous knowledge and technical knowhow.

Launch of the satellite into the Orbit successfully was a salient achievement taken in the space arena of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

April 30 is the first anniversary of launch of ‘Noor’ Satellite mission. For this purpose, the bacon signal of Noor Satellite has turned on Thursday and Friday (May 29-30) and will be received all over the planet.

