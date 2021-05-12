Zarif, Syrian counterpart discuss ties, region in Damascus

According to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, in the meeting, the top Iranian diplomat first expressed his satisfaction with his visit to Syria ahead of the Syrian presidential election, and especially when the vulnerability of the Zionist regime against the resistance of the Palestinian people has become clear.

He reviewed the relations between the two countries in various political and economic fields and emphasized Iran's support for the Syrian government and people against the sinister phenomena of extremism and terrorism.

Zarif also expressed satisfaction with the Syrian government's success in resisting US economic pressures on Syria, which he described as "economic terrorism", adding that "unfortunately, this [US economic] terrorism has spread to the medical field today and deprives the people of Iran and Syria of vaccines amid the mandemic."

The issues of cooperation in the economic and cultural fields, as well as the follow-up on the opening of Iran's consulates in the cities of Aleppo and later Latakia, with the consent of the Syrian President, were among the other issues brought up in the meeting by Zarif.

The Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, for his part, appreciated the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Syrian people and government, stressed the need for cooperation between the two countries in international and regional organizations, as well as strengthening relations and cooperation between bilateral missions.

