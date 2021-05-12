Islamic Republic of Iran to open its consulate in Aleppo

“I thank the government and people of Syria for their warm and sincere hospitality, and I congratulate the advent of Eid al-Fitr to the Syrian people”, the Iranian Foreign Minister said on the sidelines of his meeting with the Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad and President Bashar Asad.

“In the meeting with Bashar Asad and Faisal Mekdad we discussed bilateral, regional, and global issues”, he said, adding, “The importance of the upcoming elections in Syria is a common issue between Iran and Syria.”

“We are ready to attend this election as an observer, and we hope that the Syrian people will ensure their future as well as the order and security of Syria by participating in this election.”

"Today, we also discussed the situation in occupied lands and the breaking of the hegemony of the Zionist regime", he said, adding that at the same time the importance of the international community's support for the Palestinian people was emphasized.

He also broke the news that the Islamic Republic of Iran will open its consulate in Aleppo under the permission of the Syrian President and Foreign Ministry.

